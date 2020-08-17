All You Need To Know About Traffic E-Challans in India

In a country like India with a population of more than 1.3 billion people, road safety is of utmost importance. With many vehicles, ranging from two wheelers, to four-wheelers to trucks, big and small, plying on the roads, it is important to have strict road safety and traffic guidelines in place. These norms have been curated under the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) so that the roads in India are safer for vehicles and for the population. In order to ensure that all safety guidelines are followed on the road, the ministry penalises those who flout the rules and regulations in the form of challans.

To simplify the process of paying the fines for the people, the ministry has introduced the concept of traffic e-challans payments . E-challans help in ensuring that the entire process of fine collection is digitised, and the government as well as the offender, can utilise technology to make the process more efficient and streamlined.

There are many reasons why you can be booked with an e-challan while driving on the roads. And as per the updates made in the Motor Vehicle Act last year, many new offences have been added to the list. Moreover, the amount payable for certain offences has also been increased, in order to ensure that the people in the country comply with the traffic laws.

A few key points you should remember about e-challans in India:

Fines related to documentation: Failing to carry and produce certain vehicular documents to the traffic police can have you looking at hefty fines. If you do not have your insurance papers, the vehicle’s PUC certificate or the correct vehicle RC details with the original registration certificate, you can expect fines from anywhere between Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 10,000.

Fines related to unsafe practices: If you are caught driving while talking on your mobile phone, you can be expected to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000. You are liable to pay the same amount if you are caught jumping a traffic signal. On driving without fastening your seatbelt, or driving a motorcycle without your helmet, you will have to pay a challan of Rs. 1,000. For overspeeding, you will have to pay an amount of Rs. 1,000, and for reckless driving, you can be issued a challan worth Rs. 5,000.

Other important fines: If you are driving under the influence of alcohol, you will have to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000. If you are driving while your license is disqualified, or you fail to give way to emergency vehicles such as an ambulance, the fire brigade, etc., then you will have to pay Rs. 10,000 as well.

You can simply visit the MoRTH’s e-challan portal to check the status of your traffic e-challan, and make payment directly online. You should be aware that failure to clear your challan dues within 60 days of the date of issue can result in a summons by court, or can even get you imprisoned for a period of up to three months.