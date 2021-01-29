If someone suddenly says that there is no more source left of drinking water. What would be your reaction? Yes, we know that all of us will be freaked out after hearing this. However, we all know the ratio of land and water on earth. Then scarcity of the source of drinking water should not be a problem. But, with the growing and developing world, this problem is more manifested in front of us.

In recent years water pollution has become a big issue, which can’t be ignored at all. Human Activities have contaminated almost every considerable sources of drinking water. To tackle this problem and to get rid of it, some companies have started manufacturing water ionizers. These water ionizers are now available in nearby shops and online too. These machines use an electrolysis process to purify the water. To be more specific, through ionization, the ph level of water increases, which helps separate the acidic and alkaline elements from the water. It is scientifically proven that alkaline water is good for health, removed harmful elements from the human body, and boosts the immune system with its various minerals.

As we can see, it contains it’s features in the name alkaline water ionizer. Although there is not any clear evidence of its usage, people still prefer to consume this daily. To be more specific, fitness enthusiasts like this kind of water very much because it keeps the body hydrated, which is necessary to execute the exercises. Secondly, it helps to strengthen the whole body by the extra minerals compared to normal water. So this home appliance named an alkaline water ionizer is a value for money product.

The science behind the alkaline water ionizer is an electrochemical process that separates hydrogen and oxygen atoms by using an electric current. The alkaline water produced as antioxidant and acidic water can be used as a disinfectant or cleanser.

Alkaline water is known for certain benefits such as:

Detoxifying properties

Weight loss

Boosts the immune system

Anti-aging properties

Everything has some pros and cons; excessive consumption of alkaline water can lead to side-effects as well that includes lowering the stomach acidity and killing off good bacteria in the stomach. It has more pH levels than regular drinking water. This alkaline water ionizer can be made at home as well. One must choose the right ionizer that doesn’t harm the natural minerals of the water. Just like an optimum quantity of food is necessary for our body, which provides us with vitamins and minerals; similarly, water has the same role in supporting our system. The benefits of the same are not backed up by scientific evidence, nor are the harmful effects. One must check the components and functioning of the ionizers before making the final purchase. What matters the most is a pocket-friendly product and solves the purpose for which it is purchased.

Celebrities or sports personalities are seen in advertisements drinking this water, but one should not follow people blindly. Everybody’s requirements are different and might suit one but not another. Choose the best as per your needs.