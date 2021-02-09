Anxiety and depression are a very common thing in this modern world. Daily work stress, and exertion can lead to a lot of stress and anxiety. While we have been visiting our therapists and doctors to deal with these problems, only a few people may be aware of the fact that flowers apart from enhancing the look of our interiors can also help us deal with anxiety and depression. It is important to take care of your mental health and you can easily cure these with just a bunch of flowers? Want to know how? Here are different types of flowers that help reduce mental stress.

Lavender Flowers: One of the most popular remedies to fight depression, lavender essence works like magic. You can add 2-3 drops of lavender essence into your bath water or add it to the aroma lamps in your room and you will surely feel relaxed and rejuvenated. The essence helps your muscles relax and you can also make lavender tea by boiling its leaves in water and enjoy a cup every morning to calm your senses completely.

Rose Flowers: A rose flower has many benefits and one of the most common use is rose water. Rose water is believed to help refresh the mind and also helps in relaxing the body. One of the best ways to help reduce anxiety is to soak rose petals in a container and leave it out in sunlight. Rose petals are known to release oils used for cleansing.

Mustard Flowers: Having a stimulating effect, mustard essence promotes a more optimistic view. Mustard flower essence can help lift up your spirits when you are feeling low or depressed without any specific reason. You can also combine its essence with that of other flowers and optimize its effect.

Sunflowers: Known to balance the third chakra, the energy center of the body located around the navel and up to the breastbone, sunflower essence works like magic. The essence also helps restore self-esteem, balance ego and allows you to open your wisdom.

Gentian Flowers: The essence of Gentian flowers helps with feelings or pessimism and discouragement. Consuming two or three drops of gentian flower essence with lukewarm water helps reduce anxiety and also improves the digestive system.

Peach Flowers: The essence of peach flowers helps with extreme mood swings and give a sense of fulfilment and make you more sympathetic towards others. The essence of peach flowers in drinking water or bath water can help increase your energy levels.

We know that many of you may not be aware of the fact that flowers play a major role in reducing stress and anxiety, but this is certainly true and if ever you feel over stressed or tensed do switch to these floral remedies and see it work like wonders.