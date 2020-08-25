Key Modules That Boost the Popularity of The AX ERP Software for Large Companies

Dynamics AX refers to a versatile enterprise resource planning system which enables large companies to manage and optimize business processes. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is an integrated software solution that companies use to automate their back-office functions. These include accounting, material procurement, supply chain activities, project management, inventory control, marketing, and compliance. This ERP platform is compatible and integrates smoothly with business software programs that use Windows. These are MS Office, SharePoint, BizTalk Server, and MS SQL. This makes it easier for companies to streamline and improve the efficiency of their internal activities.

What are the core modules which make AX ERP Software popular?

Microsoft Dynamics AX (Axapta) is tailor-made to meet the specific needs of large companies operating in diverse industrial sectors. These are retail, manufacturing, finance, e-commerce, information technology, healthcare, hospitality, transport, education, and government bodies. Many of them even conduct their business operations in both domestic and overseas markets. This popular enterprise resource planning solution can function as an on-premise, hybrid, or cloud-based infrastructure. It contains an in-built language and multi-currency tab that allows companies to process numerous monetary transactions instantly. The core modules of the AX ERP software solution that make it popular among large companies are as follows:

Production management feature enables companies to control schedules at the factory level and receive real-time information about actual costs,

Material management feature controls inventory monitors in-transit stock, conducts resource planning, and provides warning signs for shortages,

Financial management feature controls manage, reconciles and track all monetary transactions of the companies,

Supply chain feature allows companies to manage sales channels, warehousing, plan distribution, track product batch numbers, and forecast demands,

The marketing automation feature helps companies to plan campaigns, evaluate their performance and get insights into the customers’ behavior,

Business intelligent features contain the tools where companies can assess risks, evaluate overall performance and predict trends,

Compliance feature enables companies to control workflow, comply with statutory guidelines and enforce standard procedures,

The alert system activates templates authorizing administrative rights, monitors and restricts access to vital data, and

The human resource feature evaluates employee performance, manages recruitment, generates payroll statements, and tracks absentees.

Benefits of Microsoft Dynamics AX (Axapta)

Large companies installing and operating Microsoft Dynamics AX (Axapta) ERP software solution enjoy the following benefits:

This enterprise resource planning platform is scalable enough to meet changing growth needs,

Its reporting tools and key performance indicators allow companies to take important decisions within a short time,

Companies only pay a one-time license fee to operate this ERP system which minimizes their infrastructure costs, and

The ERP system’s analytical tools support the linguistic, financial, and currency requirements of 36 countries.

Operating the AX ERP software solution allows large companies to manage, optimize, and automate their internal activities. They can streamline all of their core business processes to improve efficiency. Moreover, the ERP platform’s various features, reporting, and analytical tools support the requirements of approximately 36 countries. This allows companies to expand their operations to overseas markets easily. They even significantly reduce their infrastructure costs by paying only a one-time license fee. Above all, the key performance indicators allow companies to make important decisions quickly.