Many aspects of your FBA business can be automated with third-party software. By automating and optimizing your Amazon prices, you’ll already be saving time and increasing earnings if you are a customer. But what about collecting feedback and product reviews for your Amazon business? Let us look at some of the most effective Amazon Software-reviewed tools available right now.

FeedbackExpress

FeedbackExpress makes it radically easy to enhance your Amazon seller rating through highly effective, automated feedback requests. Avoid destructive criticism by being proactive and receiving alerts directly to your phone/email when it occurs. Product review tracking is now available in FeedbackExpress.

Feedbackz

Then there is Feedbackz, which was created for marketing-savvy Amazon sellers looking for more attractive and powerfully targeted automatic follow-up email funnels. Feedbackz has a multi-tiered price structure. For $29 each month, you’ll get 2,000 emails, plus a 25-day free trial period. This is a screenshot of the dashboard from their demo, which shows the number of emails sent and opened.

Kibly

Kibly is a piece of Amazon sales software that claims to “boost your Amazon listings.” You should be aware that they have an obnoxious video that starts playing about a second after you get on the bright green homepage. Although the pricing was not clearly stated, it is charged at $0.08-0.50 for each email.

Kibly is revolutionizing how we collect Amazon evaluations for our businesses with its powerful, focused range of capabilities. It is well-known for its flawless customizable templates, which have conversion rates compared to other review platforms. Kibly is, of course, well-known and trusted among Amazon sellers, which is why it makes our list of the best Amazon review software solutions.

AMZShark

According to AMZShark, its review system would summarize all consumer feedback for a particular Amazon vendor. You can automatically keep track of your seller feedback with automated email alerts to keep you informed of any unfavorable remarks.

With rapid email alerts, you can keep track of new reviews for your products, allowing you to deal with negative feedback ahead of time. Review Alerts also keeps track of when reviews are removed. AMZShark.com will enable you to see and filter checks, as well as export them in a variety of formats.

Feedback Five

FeedbackFive assists you in making the correct connections with Amazon buyers at the right moment to help you build your reputation. You can personalize your greetings, add product photographs, schedule delivery, and more.

SageMailer

When it comes to establishing a powerful review tool that Amazon merchants like, SageMailer has done outstanding. It is one of the best Amazon feedback request software on the market, and it is right up there with the other players, thanks to its great package of features. SageMailer also offers VAT invoicing on EU Amazon marketplaces and allows users to track product ASIN reviews within the same plan!

Final Thoughts

With technological advancements, it is now possible to automate various areas of your Amazon business, allowing you to focus on more critical tasks. You can very much leave data-driven machine learning algorithms to perform the heavy lifting for you, from setting up business notifications to optimizing your PPC ads. It was only a matter of time in such a situation that we were introduced to automatic Amazon review software, which simplifies feedback administration and boosts your review statistics.